Mustangs tally wins before year’s end

Multiple Iola Mustangs wrapped up 2025 with a medal around their necks after placing at the Cherryvale Junior Varsity Tournament Saturday.

Junior Rohan Springer earned the Mustangs’ only gold medal of the day. He won with a trio of pins against Independence’s Zachary Kraft, then Charles of Kiesel of Elk Valley and Coffeyville’s Luke Pitt.

After missing a few meets while rehabilitating an injury, junior Beau Erickson, 152 lbs., took second. He opened with a win by pin of Frontenac’s Logan McConnoughhey, then pinned Independence’s Keaton Breeding before falling by an 8-0 decision to Malachi Thornton of Cherryvale.

At 139 lbs., senior Harley Blankenship took third. He opened with a pin of Parsons’ Wyatt Michaels, then fell by pin in round two to eventual champion Jesse Arguijo of Frontenac before wrapping up the day with a 16-9 loss to David Rousselle of Cherryvale.

At 166 lbs., freshman Spencer Sargent took third with a pin of Erie’s Anthony Pasquarelli, but fell to Parsons’ Grayson Bolt, then Cherryvale’s Chandler Amberg by pin.

In girls’ action, freshman Mary Burris, 114 lbs., finished fourth after falling in a trio of pins by Parsons’ Lylah Ritchie, Elk Valley’s Jamee White and Neodesha’s Daisy Borres.