Mustangs topple Colgan

Iola's boys were dominant on the defensive end, especially in the first half, against Colgan Monday. And while things got sloppy in the second half, the Panthers were unable to make much of a dent in the Mustang lead, with Iola prevailing, 57-43.

Sports

January 12, 2021 - 10:01 AM

Iola High’s Bradyn Cole (13), shown here looking for a teammate in a game earlier this season, was an early catalyst for the Mustangs Monday in a 57-43 victory over Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan. Cole scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

PITTSBURG — Monday night gave Iola High head coach Luke Bycroft plenty to enjoy.

The Mustangs were dominant in the first half, exploding to a 34-15 win over host St. Mary’s Colgan.

And while there were a few hiccups down the stretch — Iola committed twice as many turnovers in the second half as it did in the first — the Mustangs still were able to cruise to a 57-43 victory

