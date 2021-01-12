Mustangs topple Colgan

PITTSBURG — Monday night gave Iola High head coach Luke Bycroft plenty to enjoy.
The Mustangs were dominant in the first half, exploding to a 34-15 win over host St. Mary’s Colgan.
And while there were a few hiccups down the stretch — Iola committed twice as many turnovers in the second half as it did in the first — the Mustangs still were able to cruise to a 57-43 victory
