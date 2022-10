UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley Junior High rebounded from a slow start Saturday to finish in a tie for second at the Uniontown Invitational Tournament.

“For the day, we were 3-2,” head coach Brenda Mills said. “We were happy to come around and finish the day with three straight wins.”

Marmaton Valley opened with a tough, three-set loss to host Uniontown, 25-27, 25-17 and 15-4.