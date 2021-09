ARMA — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s volleyball A team split a pair of road matches Thursday.

The Wildcats rolled past host Northeast, 25-22 and 25-6, before falling in three sets to Liberal, Mo., 25-14, 19-25 and 15-10.

Leading the way against Northeast were Shelby Sprague with 12 points, Braelyn Sutton with 10 points, Kylah Sander with five points and a kill, Jacee Mattox with four points and three kills and Tay Blevins and Emily Robertson, each with one kill.