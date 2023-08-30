 | Wed, Aug 30, 2023
MV picks up a lone win at Hartford

The Wildcats went 1-2 and picked up their lone win of the evening against Hartford at the Hartford quad meet Tuesday night.

By

Sports

August 30, 2023 - 3:29 PM

Marmaton Valley’s Payton Scharff, middle, passes the ball against Madison. Photo by Halie Luken

The Marmaton Valley High volleyball squad picked up a lone win in a quadrangular meet at Hartford Tuesday night. 

The Wildcats opened up by edging out Hartford in three sets before falling to Madison in two sets and powerhouse Crest in two sets. 

Against Hartford, the Wildcats dropped the first set, 25-20, before grabbing a 25-13 victory in the second set. MV went on a stretch of scoring the final six straight points for the win. Janae Granere scored the final six of the points for the Wildcats.

