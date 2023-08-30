MV picks up a lone win at Hartford

The Marmaton Valley High volleyball squad picked up a lone win in a quadrangular meet at Hartford Tuesday night.

The Wildcats opened up by edging out Hartford in three sets before falling to Madison in two sets and powerhouse Crest in two sets.

Against Hartford, the Wildcats dropped the first set, 25-20, before grabbing a 25-13 victory in the second set. MV went on a stretch of scoring the final six straight points for the win. Janae Granere scored the final six of the points for the Wildcats.