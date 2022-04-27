MV sweeps St. Paul

ST. PAUL — Marmaton Valley High’s softball team continued its winning ways Monday, improving to 8-6 on the season with wins of 15-1 and 22-11 over host St. Paul.

The Wildcats took control with a five-run first inning in the opener and never looked back.

Payton Scharff led the way with a home run and triple, while Aly Ard had a single and double. Brooklyn Adams doubled twice and singled, Kendall Scharff chipped in with a single, Tayven Sutton had a single and triple, while Madi Lawson, Mary Brown and Lexi Lowder all had singles.