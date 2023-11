COLONY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s girls picked up a couple of home victories Monday against rival Crest.

The Wildcats prevailed, 23-13, in the A-team contest and 6-0 in a two-quarter B-team game.

Mercedes McKinnis scored six of her game-high eight points in the second quarter, during which MV extended a 4-2 lead to 14-5 at halftime.