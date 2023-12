MORAN — A strong closing kick paved the way to victory for Marmaton Valley Junior High Monday.

Ethan Lawson scored six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats pulled away to defeat Jayhawk-Linn, 30-20.

Thomas Allee led the way with 13 points. Kaden McVey followed with three, while Bryant Uhlrich and Lane Lord had two points apiece.