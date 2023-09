YATES CENTER — The Marmaton Valley Junior High volleyball teams traveled to Yates Center on Thursday for some Three Rivers League action.

The Wildcats A team fell to Yates Center in two sets, 25-12 and 25-15.

Alayna Cook scored a team-high six points in the first set before Jetta Mathews had a team-high five points in the second set for Marmaton Valley.