MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s girls ended the 2023-24 season at Jayhawk-Linn Thursday.

The Wildcats fell behind early in a 36-25 loss to the Jayhawks in A team play, while the MV B team dropped an 18-5 decision in a two-quarter game.

Marmaton Valley’s Mercedes McKinnis ended her season on a high note. She poured in 14 points, while Emma Louk added seven. Annabel Green chipped in with four.