Last weekend, River Glenn Watkins, 7, of Ottawa finished his Little League season by winning the MVP Award and a signed baseball.

He ended the season by going 4-for-4 for the Hawks, who play their games in Lawrence, with a home run

River is the son of Kared and Mallory Watkins and the grandson of Iolans Mick and Mona Melvin. He’s the great-grandson of Jeanne Percy and the late Glenn Percy and Jana Watkins and the late Lucien Watkins.