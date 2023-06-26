 | Mon, Jun 26, 2023
NBA Draft: KSU’s Johnson joins Thunder

On Thursday a total of 58 players were selected as the league's newest members. But the Spurs being able to take generational French talent Victor Wembanyama puts them at the head of the class. Other teams that did well Thursday night: NBA champion Denver, Golden State, Toronto — even with just one pick — and Orlando, which might now be closer to returning to the postseason mix.

June 26, 2023 - 2:33 PM

Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson celebrates a three-pointer during the second half of the East Regional Final against Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

It’s the easiest call of the NBA draft: The San Antonio Spurs won.

That’s not to say other teams didn’t do very well on Thursday, when 58 players were selected as the league’s newest members. But the Spurs being able to take generational French talent Victor Wembanyama puts them at the head of the class.

Some of the teams that also did well: NBA champion Denver, Golden State, Toronto — even with just one pick — and Orlando, which might now be closer to returning to the postseason mix.

