NBA players keep focus on mental health

DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love still have things to say.

It’s been six years since they went public with their own challenges regarding mental health. DeRozan started a conversation with a tweet about depression in February 2018. Love followed a few weeks later with a first-person essay about his anxiety. And it didn’t take long for the entire NBA community to stand up and take notice.

DeRozan and Love instantly became catalysts that sparked a shift toward destigmatizing mental health issues in the NBA. It has become a passion for both and it’s still raring. DeRozan has a new video series of 1-on-1 conversations over dinners with athletes and celebrities about mental health, while Love hosted an event Monday with high school students to talk on the floor that he and the Miami Heat call home about issues and help them understand that everyone is going through something.

“Some of the greatest conversations that I’ve ever had and witnessed was at a dinner table. It’s fitting to be able to be in a position to have open-heart dialogue about some real things that we deal with on a daily basis,” DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls guard, said in a promo for the “Dinners with DeMar” series that started last month with Draymond Green,. The series continues Tuesday with Dwyane Wade and has another episode coming in two weeks with Damian Lillard. “So, there’s so much that can come from a dinner-table conversation.”