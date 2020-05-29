Menu Search Log in

NCAA offers plan to bring athletes back to campus this fall

The NCAA released a plan on Friday detailing how athletes will return to campus in the fall.

By

Sports

May 29, 2020 - 3:15 PM

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) scores a touchdown after passing Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) during the second half of play in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Oklahoma Sooners defeated Texas Longhorns 34-27. Photo by VEVERNON BRYANT/THE DALLAS MORNIG NEWS/TNS

The NCAA released a long and detailed plan Friday to help schools bring athletes back to campus during a pandemic.

The Resocialization of Collegiate Sports: Action Plan Considerations was announced as schools across the country prepare for the return of football players as early as June 8.

The NCAA’s Division I Council voted last week to lift a moratorium on athletic activities starting Monday. That cleared the way for voluntary workouts and training to begin at team facilities.

Related
May 11, 2020
April 29, 2020
March 12, 2020
March 4, 2020
Trending