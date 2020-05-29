NCAA offers plan to bring athletes back to campus this fall

The NCAA released a long and detailed plan Friday to help schools bring athletes back to campus during a pandemic.
The Resocialization of Collegiate Sports: Action Plan Considerations was announced as schools across the country prepare for the return of football players as early as June 8.
The NCAA’s Division I Council voted last week to lift a moratorium on athletic activities starting Monday. That cleared the way for voluntary workouts and training to begin at team facilities.
