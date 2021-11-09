 | Tue, Nov 09, 2021
NCAA sets stage for transformation

The NCAA is about to shake up the way college athletics are played and the autonomy of student-athletes.

The NCAA is ratifying it's constitution to catch up with modern times.

November 9, 2021

Photo by TNS

The NCAA is setting the stage for a dramatic restructuring of college sports that will give each of its three divisions the power to govern itself.

Approval of a new, streamlined constitution is expected in January with minimal consternation or conflict.

The next phase of the NCAA’s transformation figures to be more difficult: A reshaping of Division I that will tackle revenue distribution, how rules are made and enforced, access to the most-high profile and lucrative NCAA events —- such as the men’s basketball tournament — and just how big the tent should be at the top of college sports.

