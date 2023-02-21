 | Tue, Feb 21, 2023
Nets extend Vaughn’s contract as head coach

Jacque Vaughn, hired on an interim to replace Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, has been tapped to remain as coach with a multiyear deal. Vaughn played collegiately for the Kansas Jayhawks.

February 21, 2023 - 1:50 PM

On Nov. 5, 2022, Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn looks on against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacque Vaughn, who has coached the Brooklyn Nets into playoff position despite the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during another turbulent season for the franchise, has agreed to a multiyear contract extension.

Vaughn replaced Steve Nash early in the season and the Nets announced Tuesday they were extending his deal. Terms were not disclosed, though general manager Sean Marks said the Nets looked forward to Vaughn leading the team “for years to come.”

“Jacque has made an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization since assuming the role of head coach earlier this season,” Marks said in a news release.

