With former Jayhawk at the helm, NBA’s Nets are rolling

NEW YORK — When Jacque Vaughn was at the tail end of his NBA career as a backup point guard for the San Antonio Spurs, Mike Budenholzer was an assistant on Gregg Popovich’s staff.

Budenholzer, now an NBA championship-winning head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, remembers Vaughn vividly.

“As a player, his work ethic and his attention to detail was just off the charts,” he said on Friday. “He’s about as sharp as anybody I’ve ever been around as a player, and his thirst for game plans and little moments where he can make a difference and impact winning, it was high-level.