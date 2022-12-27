 | Wed, Dec 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

With former Jayhawk at the helm, NBA’s Nets are rolling

Jacque Vaughn, who starred at the University of Kansas before playing and coaching several years in the NBA, has overseen one of the league's biggest turnarounds as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

By

Sports

December 27, 2022 - 12:47 PM

On Nov. 5, 2022, Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn looks on against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — When Jacque Vaughn was at the tail end of his NBA career as a backup point guard for the San Antonio Spurs, Mike Budenholzer was an assistant on Gregg Popovich’s staff.

Budenholzer, now an NBA championship-winning head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, remembers Vaughn vividly.

“As a player, his work ethic and his attention to detail was just off the charts,” he said on Friday. “He’s about as sharp as anybody I’ve ever been around as a player, and his thirst for game plans and little moments where he can make a difference and impact winning, it was high-level.

Related
February 7, 2022
June 16, 2021
July 10, 2020
September 19, 2019
Most Popular