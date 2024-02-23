Self: Jayhawks disappointed to see former fan favorite fired

Jacque Vaughn, who led the Brooklyn Nets to a 43-32 record and NBA playoff berth after taking over for Steve Nash as interim coach in November of 2022, was fired by the NBA team Monday despite his receiving a four-year contract extension to continue on head coach in February of ’23.

The Nets decided to replace former University of Kansas point guard Vaughn after this year’s 21-33 start despite the Nets (according to Yahoo Sports) owing him between $16 million and $20 million with payments to be made through the 2026-27 season.

“I know everybody is disappointed today because Jacque got let go in a next-to-impossible situation,” KU coach Bill Self said Monday on his Hawk Talk radio show.