Self: Jayhawks disappointed to see former fan favorite fired

Former KU basketball player Jacque Vaughn, who was signed to a contract extension a year ago for taking the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets to the NBA playoffs, has been fired amid an up-and-down 2023-24 season. Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said he and others in Lawrence were disappointed to hear the news.

February 23, 2024 - 2:56 PM

On Dec. 20, 2023, Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn reacts during action against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center in New York. Brooklyn fired Vaughn, who played collegiately at Kansas, earlier this week. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images/TNS

Jacque Vaughn, who led the Brooklyn Nets to a 43-32 record and NBA playoff berth after taking over for Steve Nash as interim coach in November of 2022, was fired by the NBA team Monday despite his receiving a four-year contract extension to continue on head coach in February of ’23.

The Nets decided to replace former University of Kansas point guard Vaughn after this year’s 21-33 start despite the Nets (according to Yahoo Sports) owing him between $16 million and $20 million with payments to be made through the 2026-27 season.

“I know everybody is disappointed today because Jacque got let go in a next-to-impossible situation,” KU coach Bill Self said Monday on his Hawk Talk radio show.

