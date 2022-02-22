 | Tue, Feb 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

New Formula One cars to test in Barcelona

Formula One will get a glimpse of what the season may look like when its new generation of cars hits the track in a test session in Barcelona on Wednesday.

By

Sports

February 22, 2022 - 9:40 AM

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2019, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Charles Coates/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

Formula One will get a glimpse of what the season may look like when its new generation of cars hits the track in a test session in Barcelona on Wednesday.

It will be the first preseason session following one of the biggest regulation changes in the series, and the first time drivers and teams will get a real feel about what to expect in 2022.

F1 implemented major changes to improve racing and try to make the series more competitive, with new aerodynamic and tire requirements that will make the cars look and feel different from previous years. They will be sporting new rear and front wings, as well as bigger wheels, to allow drivers to race closer together and hopefully increase the number of overtakes.

Related
October 28, 2021
May 28, 2021
March 27, 2020
October 15, 2011
Most Popular