AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As home races go, the U.S. Grand Prix was just like the rest of the season for Haas F1.

A clunker.

The American-owned Formula One team finished last again. Its two cars, driven by rookies Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, were so far off the pace that they were two laps down when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton raced past them to the finish.