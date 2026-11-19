New-look Mustangs debut at Gatorade Scrimmage
The Iola Mustangs have a few holes to fill, but the public can get a sneak peak of the IHS boys basketball team at Monday’s Gatorade Scrimmage.
The Iola Mustangs have more than a few kinks to work out before Monday’s 5 p.m. Gatorade Scrimmage.
With the first week of practices underway, Iola coach Luke Bycroft continues to evaluate his new lineup. He’s hoping to fill vital holes left by graduating seniors Brennen Coffield and Nick Bauer, along with junior Mosiah Fawson.
“I love what we’re doing in practice,” Bycroft said. “We’ve addressed some things, but our biggest challenge is not having a lot of depth. We’re throwing our young guys in there and mixing them with the older guys, but they’re different speeds. If you were in eighth grade or on the C team last year, these first few days are really an adjustment.”
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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