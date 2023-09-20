 | Wed, Sep 20, 2023
New Tropicana Field could be a boom, not bust

The Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing plans for a new ballpark in downtown St. Petersburg, which is a positive development for baseball fans in Florida. Indirectly, it could also mean great things for baseball fans in a couple of other cities.

An aerial drone view of Tropicana Field and the surrounding area on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For the longest time, there was a stadium. And Ferg’s. And endless parking spaces.

In a nutshell, that was the original Tropicana Field experience. It was also a symbol of the shortcomings of Tampa Bay, and specifically St. Pete, as a baseball market. Instead of hotels, restaurants and bars shooting up around the Trop, there were questions about why so few fans were attending.

And now, in an odd sense of reverse logic, it’s why the Rays are so optimistic about a new stadium at the site.

