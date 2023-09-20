New Tropicana Field could be a boom, not bust

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For the longest time, there was a stadium. And Ferg’s. And endless parking spaces.

In a nutshell, that was the original Tropicana Field experience. It was also a symbol of the shortcomings of Tampa Bay, and specifically St. Pete, as a baseball market. Instead of hotels, restaurants and bars shooting up around the Trop, there were questions about why so few fans were attending.

And now, in an odd sense of reverse logic, it’s why the Rays are so optimistic about a new stadium at the site.