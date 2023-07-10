 | Mon, Jul 10, 2023
New York Times disbands sports department; to rely on The Athletic

The New York Times is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward. The move impacts more than 35 people in the sports department, according to a report on the company’s website.

July 10, 2023 - 2:37 PM

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, May 6, 2021, in New York. The New York Times is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward, according to a report on the media company's website. The move impacts more than 35 people in the sports department. The report on Monday, July 10, 2023 said that journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles in The New York Times newsroom and that there were no planned layoffs. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The New York Times is disbanding its sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic, a website it acquired last year for $550 million.

The decision impacts more than 35 people in the sports department, according to The New York Times. Journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles within the newsroom and no layoffs are planned.

“Though we know this decision will be disappointing to some, we believe it is the right one for readers and will allow us to maximize the respective strengths of The Times’s and The Athletic’s newsrooms,” New York Times Co. Chairman A.G. Sulzberger and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien wrote Monday in a letter to staff.

