NFL: Chiefs expect much-improved Tampa Bay squad for Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. — Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill had an answer for why he didn’t add on much after torching the Bucs for 203 yards on seven catches, two for touchdowns, in the first quarter of their Nov. 29 meeting.

“I just got tired, man,” Hill said last week. “I just got tired of running.”

Hill apparently was kidding — “No, let me stop,” he said — as he quickly reversed field to say the tactical changes by the Bucs defense were what kept him from having an even bigger day in Kansas City’s 27-24 win.