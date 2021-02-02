Menu Search Log in

NFL: Chiefs expect much-improved Tampa Bay squad for Super Bowl LV

Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill racked up 200 receiving yards in the first quarter against Tampa Bay in late November. He expects the Buccaneers to adjust accordingly during Super Bowl LV Sunday.

February 2, 2021 - 10:07 AM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) gets burned as Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) for 75 yards and a touchdown, his first of two in the first quarter Nov. 29. Photo by Dirk Shadd / Tampa Bay Times / TNS

TAMPA, Fla. — Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill had an answer for why he didn’t add on much after torching the Bucs for 203 yards on seven catches, two for touchdowns, in the first quarter of their Nov. 29 meeting.

“I just got tired, man,” Hill said last week. “I just got tired of running.”

Hill apparently was kidding — “No, let me stop,” he said — as he quickly reversed field to say the tactical changes by the Bucs defense were what kept him from having an even bigger day in Kansas City’s 27-24 win.

