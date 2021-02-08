Super blech

Menu Search Log in

Between penalties, a struggling offensive line and a defense that couldn't get key stops throughout, Kansas City's hopes for a second straight Super Bowl win evaporated quickly Sunday. Tampa Bay rolled to a 31-9 rout.

February 8, 2021 - 9:56 AM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during the third quarter in Super Bowl LV. Photo by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle / TNS

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s defense finished its redemption tour with a Super Bowl championship.

Overwhelmed by Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill during a loss to Kansas City in Week 12 of the regular season, a young Buccaneers secondary flipped the script in Sunday night’s NFL championship game by shutting down the Chiefs’ electric duo in a 31-9 victory.

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and second-year linebacker Devin White had the team’s sixth and seventh interceptions of a postseason run that also included wins over future Hall of Famers Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, and the Bucs limited Kansas City’s high-scoring offense to 350 yards and no touchdowns, quite the turnaround from a poor performance in what wound up being Tampa Bay’s final loss of the season.

