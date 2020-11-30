Menu Search Log in

Up, up and away: KC fends off Tampa Bay

The Kansas City Chiefs blasted out of the gates, then did just enough down the stretch Sunday to defeat Tampa Bay, 27-24. The game was the latest (and perhaps final) matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

By

Sports

November 30, 2020 - 9:05 AM

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) flips in the end zone moments after completing a pass reception for a touchdown, beating Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24), during the first quarter on Sunday. Photo by Douglas R. Clifford / Tampa Bay Times / TNS

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tyreek Hill draws single coverage, Patrick Mahomes is going to find a way to get the ball to the Kansas City Chiefs’ most explosive receiver.

Mahomes threw for 462 yards, including touchdowns of 75, 44 and 20 yards to Hill, who finished with 13 catches for 269 yards in the reigning Super Bowl champions’ 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

“It feels good, you know, but I feel like there’s still a lot of work for me to do,” Hill said after going over 1,000 yards for the season.

