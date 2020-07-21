Menu Search Log in

NFL offers players to scrap all preseason games due to player safety

The National Football League has offered players the opportunity to play no preseason games as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

By and

Sports

July 21, 2020 - 9:55 AM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

The NFL has offered to scrap all preseason games, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The players’ association had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games. But on Monday evening, the NFL said it would eliminate those preseason contests and also would offer players 18 days for acclimation, up from seven days. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been made public.

Another part of the offer is to provide a means for players concerned about participating in training camp and/or games to opt out and receive a stipend.

Related
July 20, 2020
July 2, 2020
June 23, 2020
May 13, 2020
Trending