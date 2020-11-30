Menu Search Log in

NFL Roundup: Titans star runs wild as Tennessee rolls over Indianapolis

Tennessee, Green Bay and others pick up big wins to stay in control of their playoff destiny. Others like Las Vegas and Arizona saw their hopes take a hit.

November 30, 2020 - 8:53 AM

The Las Vegas Raiders' bench looks on as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones intercepts a Derek Carr pass and returns it for a touchdown Sunday. The Falcons beat the Raiders 43-6. Photo by Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / NS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Henry battered the NFL’s second-stingiest defense for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, finished with 178 yards and led the Tennessee Titans to a crucial 45-26 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The win gives Tennessee (8-3) sole possession of the AFC South lead, a split in the two-game season series and a tiebreaking edge based on current division records of the teams. Henry also padded his lead as he chases a second straight rushing crown.

He has three straight 100-yard games and eight consecutive road games with 100 or more yards, tying former Titans running back Chris Johnson for the second-longest streak since the 1970 merger. Only Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (10 in 1996-97) had a longer streak.

