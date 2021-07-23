 | Fri, Jul 23, 2021
NFL: Teams could forfeit games because of COVID

NFL footballers were warned they could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and that players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Photo by Tribune News Service

“As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Goodell says the league doesn’t not anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within 18-week regular season.

