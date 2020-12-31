COVID-19 changed the NFL this season; some shifts may be permanent

Through plenty of potholes, seas of empty seats and enough piped-in crowd noise to make broadcasts sound like sitcom laugh tracks, the NFL is about to put the wacky and worrisome 2020 season in its rearview.
A final slate of games Sunday will determine the other half of the expanded 14-team playoff field that will culminate, providing all continues to go as planned, with the crowning of a Super Bowl 55 champion in February.
Then the league will turn its attention yearningly to it hopes is a post-COVID-19 landscape.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives