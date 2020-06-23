Menu Search Log in

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19 after a series of matches in his home country of Serbia and Croatia.

June 23, 2020 - 10:14 AM

Novak Djokovic returns a ball to Fererico Delbonis on March 24, at the Miami Open. CHARLES TRAINOR JR./MIAMI HERALD/TNS Photo by Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/TNS

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic announced Tuesday he and his wife have COVID-19 after he played in a series of exhibition matches he organized in Serbia and Croatia with zero social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Raising questions about the full-fledged return of tennis, including the U.S. Open, planned for August, Djokovic — who stands third in the history of men’s tennis with 17 Grand Slam titles — is the fourth player to test positive for the illness after participating in the matches held in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.

The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.

