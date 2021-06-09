Ohtani blast sinks KC

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit the longest homer of his major league career in the first inning, and the surging Los Angeles Angels pounded a season-high five homers in an 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Ohtani’s 17th homer of the season was a 470-foot shot deep into the outfield bleachers off Kansas City starter Kris Bubic (1-1). Angels manager Joe Maddon, who first arrived at Angel Stadium in 1994 as a coach, had never seen anything like it.

“That’s the farthest ball I’ve ever seen hit here,” Maddon said. “I’ve never seen one hit there before. … It has an impact on that pitcher, I promise you. That kid is pretty good, and we roughed him up early.”