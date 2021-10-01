Oklahoma hits road for visit to K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma hasn’t played a true road game in nearly two years thanks to the pandemic, which forced those schools that did allow fans last year to limit capacity, and four consecutive home games to start this season.

The sixth-ranked Sooners figure to be in for a rude welcome on Saturday.

Not only are they finally venturing out of Norman, they are playing their first Big 12 road game since they announced plans to bolt the conference along with Texas shortly before the season. The decision to head for the SEC was hardly appreciated by longtime cohorts such as Kansas State, who were left on shaky footing.