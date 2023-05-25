 | Thu, May 25, 2023
Panthers throw knockout blows on way to NHL finals

The Florida Panthers have steamrolled their past their first three foes of the NHL playoffs, including a 4-0 sweep of Carolina to earn a Stanley Cup Final bid.

Sports

May 25, 2023 - 1:46 PM

Sergei Bobrovsky (72) of the Florida Panthers celebrates with Eric Staal (12) after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images/TNS

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — They knocked out Boston. They knocked out Toronto. They knocked out Carolina.

Jamie Kompon was not knocked out, despite Paul Maurice’s best efforts.

Let’s explain: Kompon is an assistant coach for Florida under Maurice, who is in his first year as the Panthers’ head coach. Kompon made a key adjustment to Florida’s power play earlier in these playoffs, and it paid off when Matthew Tkachuk scored a power-play goal with 4.9 seconds left Wednesday night to give Florida a 4-3 win and cap a four-game sweep of the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals.

