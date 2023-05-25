Panthers throw knockout blows on way to NHL finals

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — They knocked out Boston. They knocked out Toronto. They knocked out Carolina.

Jamie Kompon was not knocked out, despite Paul Maurice’s best efforts.

Let’s explain: Kompon is an assistant coach for Florida under Maurice, who is in his first year as the Panthers’ head coach. Kompon made a key adjustment to Florida’s power play earlier in these playoffs, and it paid off when Matthew Tkachuk scored a power-play goal with 4.9 seconds left Wednesday night to give Florida a 4-3 win and cap a four-game sweep of the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals.