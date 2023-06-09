 | Fri, Jun 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Florida cuts series deficit in half; trail 2-1

Being at home proved to be crucial for the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. Coach Paul Maurice getting the right matchups allowed his team to win Game 3 in overtime and cut its series deficit to 2-1. 

By

Sports

June 9, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Before the puck dropped Thursday night for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice tipped his hand, at least a little bit.

For the first time since the second round of the playoffs, Matthew Tkachuk’s line alongside Sam Bennett and Nick Cousins did not start. Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy already tabbed his shutdown trio of William Carrier, Nicolas Roy and Keegan Kolesar to open the game — the line that had shut down Tkachuk and Bennett so far.

Despite saying earlier Thursday he “didn’t feel it was a matchup series,” Maurice abandoned his starting lineup for 11 games in a row in search of the best possible matchups to try to turn around the final. It took Tkachuk’s tying goal and Carter Verhaeghe’s overtime winner, but it paid dividends in Florida getting right back in the series.

Related
June 6, 2023
June 5, 2023
May 31, 2023
April 20, 2018
Most Popular