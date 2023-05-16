Peacock to exclusively carry NFL playoff game

The NFL is taking another big step into streaming by putting one of its playoff games exclusively on a digital platform for the first time.

The league and NBCUniversal announced Monday that the Saturday night game on wild card weekend will be on Peacock.

The Peacock exclusive game on Jan. 13 would start at 8:15 or 8:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on NBC stations in the markets of the two teams. It will also be available on mobile devices through the NFL+ package. It will be preceded by a late afternoon playoff game on NBC and Peacock that will kick off at 4:30 p.m. EST.