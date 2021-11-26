 | Fri, Nov 26, 2021
Pitino’s Iona upsets top-ten Alabama

Rick Pitino's Iona Gaels upset top-ten ranked Alabama on Thursday night during the ESPN invitational.

The matchup was a rematch of Alabama's first-round NCAA tournament victory last season.

November 26, 2021 - 9:56 AM

Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals reacts to their 69-73 loss to the Michigan Wolverines during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Joseph and Walter Clayton Jr. made key free throws in the final seconds to lift Iona over No. 10 Alabama 72-68 in an opening-round game at the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday night.

Clayton got an offensive rebound and made one of two free throws to make it 70-68 with 20 seconds left. After Jahvon Quinerly missed a shot for Alabama, Joseph secured the win with two free throws with 9 seconds remaining,

Joseph and Clayton both finished with 15 points.

