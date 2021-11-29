 | Mon, Nov 29, 2021
Jayhawks rebound to top Iona

Kansas defeated Iona in the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday to take third in the tournament.

After losing on Friday, the Jayhawks should be able to stay in the top ten with a win over an Iona team that just upset Alabama on Thursday

November 29, 2021 - 9:37 AM

In this file photo, head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts from the bench during the game against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 18, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Christian Braun had 18 points and seven rebounds, Ochai Agbaji added 17 points, and No. 4 Kansas beat Iona 96-83 on Sunday in the first meeting between Hall of Fame coaches Bill Self and Rick Pitino.

David McCormack scored 13 points for Kansas (5-1). The Jayhawks were was coming off their first loss of the season, 74-73 to Dayton on a buzzer-beater in an ESPN Events Invitational semifinal on Friday.

Beating Pitino’s Iona team, which opened the tournament with a win over No. 10 Alabama, was enough to salvage third place in the tournament for Self’s Jayhawks.

