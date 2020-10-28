Menu Search Log in

Pomatto joins IMS wrestling staff

Ann Pomatto is making history this fall as the first female to coach wrestling at Iola Middle School. She is eager to learn from head coach Jason Bates and his voluminous knowledge about the sport.

By

Sports

October 28, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Ann Pomatto is a new assistant wrestling coach at Iola Middle School. Photo by Richard Luken

Ann Pomatto doesn’t really think about the historic nature of her latest coaching venture.

She’s too busy learning.

Pomatto, who works with ANW Special Education Cooperative students at Iola High School, signed on this fall to assist Jason Bates with the Iola Middle School wrestling program.

Related
May 12, 2020
March 6, 2020
April 6, 2018
April 28, 2017
Trending