Pro stars celebrate Juneteenth

Stars from across the wold of sports are rallying Americans to celebrate Juneteenth, the end of slavery in the U.S.

By

Sports

June 19, 2020 - 3:26 PM

The Celtics Jayson Tatum, left, guards Wizards guard Bradley Beal during a game in 2018. Photo by Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Bradley Beal grabbed a microphone and asked the crowd that joined the Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Washington Mystics on a march to collectively raise a fist into the air and join together in saying “Together we stand.”

And they did.

“We will stand for something bigger than ourselves,” Beal said.

