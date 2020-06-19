Pro stars celebrate Juneteenth

Bradley Beal grabbed a microphone and asked the crowd that joined the Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Washington Mystics on a march to collectively raise a fist into the air and join together in saying “Together we stand.”
And they did.
“We will stand for something bigger than ourselves,” Beal said.
