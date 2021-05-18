 | Tue, May 18, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Pujols delivers in Dodger debut

Albert Pujols, claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month, went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a 4-1 win over Arizona.

By

Sports

May 18, 2021 - 9:48 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Albert Pujols has played at Dodger Stadium regularly for two decades in postseason games, interleague rivalry showdowns and everything in between, the slugger felt like a stranger in a foreign land when he emerged from the home dugout Monday night wearing the Dodgers’ famous home whites.

“I’m (used to) getting a lot of boos here,” Pujols said with a laugh. “It was pretty awesome for the fans to share my side this time.”

Everybody at Chavez Ravine will need a bit longer to get used to the sight of Pujols playing for the Dodgers, but the three-time NL MVP announced his arrival with a key hit in another victory for the surging champs.

Related
July 29, 2020
August 15, 2019
April 3, 2019
June 4, 2018
Most Popular