Pujols passes Ruth for 2nd in RBI’s

Pujols, who plans to retire after the season, has 24 home runs this year — his most since hitting 31 for the Los Angeles Angels in 2016.

Albert Pujols (5) of the St. Louis Cardinals takes a curtain call after hitting his 701st career home run while playing against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on September 30, 2022, in St Louis, Missouri. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images/TNS)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs, but the St. Louis Cardinals lost to Pittsburgh 3-2 when the Pirates drew four consecutive walks in the ninth inning to force home the winning run.

The 42-year-old slugger connected off right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth. It was Pujols’ 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark.

The drive gave Pujols 2,216 RBIs, passing Ruth on the all-time list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.

