 | Thu, Jun 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Purdue’s Edey opts for more school over NBA

Wednesday marked the deadline for players who were early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to college basketball. The list of returnees includes Purdue's 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey after being named Associated Press national player of the year. 

By

Sports

June 1, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Purdue center Zach Edey (left) and guard David Jenkins Jr. have a laugh on the bench against Ohio State in the second half of a Big Ten Tournament Semifinal game at the United Center in Chicago on March 11, 2023.

Purdue’s Zach Edey decided it was the right call to go back to school instead of staying in the NBA draft. His predecessor as national player of the year, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, is sticking with his pro pursuit.

And Connecticut’s reign as NCAA champion will begin with multiple starters having left for the NBA draft and one returning after flirting with doing the same.

The 7-foot-4 Edey and UConn guard Tristen Newton were among the notable names to announce that they were withdrawing from the draft Wednesday, the NCAA’s deadline for players who declared as early entrants to pull out and retain their college eligibility.

Related
March 14, 2023
April 2, 2021
August 9, 2018
May 31, 2018
Most Popular