 | Wed, Nov 01, 2023
Raiders clean house, firing head coach, GM

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. McDaniels went 6-11 in 2022 and 3-5 this season.

Sports

November 1, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media during a news conference on Sept. 27, 2023, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada. Photo by Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When the Las Vegas Raiders hired Josh McDaniels in January 2022, he said he had learned from his first stint as an NFL head coach.

But McDaniels’ record actually was worse the second time around than it was with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, and late Tuesday night, the Raiders announced that owner Mark Davis fired McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

McDaniels became the first non-interim coach in the Super Bowl era to be fired by two franchises before the end of his second season.

