CHANUTE — Rains cut short Iola High’s final regular season tennis matches Thursday evening.

Riccardo Barbarossa, Iola’s no. 1 singles player, was the only Mustang to get in all four matches, going 2-2 on the day.

The others — Sam Fager in no. 2 singles, Landon Carson and Patrick Weaver in no. 1 doubles, and Damiean Dryden and Ryan Wools in no. 2 doubles — had their final matches washed away.