 | Thu, Nov 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Rangers stand alone atop MLB summit

The Texas Rangers broke open a 1-0 game with a four-run ninth inning Wednesday, and in so doing, debated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 to secure the first World Series championship in franchise history.

By

Sports

November 2, 2023 - 3:17 PM

Texas Rangers designated hitter Mitch Garver celebrates an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. Photo by Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

PHOENIX (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gutsy innings, Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Semien homered late and the Rangers, held hitless for six innings by Zac Gallen, finished a record 11-0 on the road this postseason by capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in the desert.

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers’ duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

Related
October 25, 2023
October 18, 2023
June 28, 2021
July 29, 2020
Most Popular