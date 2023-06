The Boston Celtics, coming off their fifth trip to the conference finals in the last seven seasons, entered Thursday night’s NBA draft having already started the process of retooling for another attempt at the franchise’s 18th title.

They stayed on that path by amassing lots of future draft picks on a mostly quiet night elsewhere around the East’s Atlantic Division.

Toronto had the highest selection of the night at No. 13, taking sharpshooter Gradey Dick out of Kansas.