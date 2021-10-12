 | Tue, Oct 12, 2021
Ravens come back to stun Colts

Baltimore rallied from a 25-9 deficit to score the game's final 22 points, and had touchdowns in its final four possessions to defeat Baltimore in overtime, 31-25. The win is Baltimore's fourth in a row.

October 12, 2021 - 10:03 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown in overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Jackson threw for a career-high 442 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of short TD passes to Mark Andrews in the fourth quarter as the Ravens rallied from a 25-9 deficit. Andrews also caught the two 2-point conversions during that furious comeback.

The Ravens had to withstand a 47-yard field goal attempt by Rodrigo Blankenship on the final play of regulation, but the Indianapolis kicker missed, sending the teams to overtime.

