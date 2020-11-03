Menu Search Log in

Red Devil dreams come true for IHS senior

Iola High School senior Kailey Schinstock will play softball at Allen Community College next year. Schistock was able to thrive even after the Fillies spring softball season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

November 3, 2020 - 10:10 AM

Iola High School senior Kailey Schinstock is flanked by her parents Corey and Laura after signing a commitment letter to play softball at Allen Community College. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Kailey Schinstock took the best of a bad situation, and parlayed that into a chance to continue her dream.

The Iola High senior signed a commitment letter Monday to continue her schooling — and her softball career — at Allen Community College.

She was honored at a signing ceremony in front of her family and friends, Fillies teammates, as well as with her teammates and coaches with the Kansas Sluggers, her traveling softball team.

