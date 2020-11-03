Red Devil dreams come true for IHS senior

Kailey Schinstock took the best of a bad situation, and parlayed that into a chance to continue her dream.
The Iola High senior signed a commitment letter Monday to continue her schooling — and her softball career — at Allen Community College.
She was honored at a signing ceremony in front of her family and friends, Fillies teammates, as well as with her teammates and coaches with the Kansas Sluggers, her traveling softball team.
