Red Devil softball standouts honored

A trio of Allen Community College standouts have been honored for their work on the softball diamond in 2024.

Sophomore Brooklyn Goehring and freshman Bailee Campbell both earned All KJCCC Division II first-team honors in the Jayhawk Conference, while freshman pitcher Camrynn Yardley earned honorable mention. Allen Community College’s Bailee Campbell earned first-team all-conference honors as a utility play for the Red Devil softball team in 2024. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Goehring, a Westmoreland native who played high school softball at Rock Creek, led Allen in batting (.461), hits (70), triples (seven) and runs (47) while playing in 47 games. She also racked up 12 doubles, 26 RBIs and six stolen bases, with a .509 on-base percentage.

Campbell, a Skiatook, Okla., native, adapted quickly to the college game as a utility player. She ranked second on the team with a .426 batting average and .463 on-base percentage.

In 43 games, she led Allen with 38 RBIs, 17 doubles, 26 stolen bases and a .647 slugging percentage. Campbell had 58 hits, which ranked second on the team, and belted three home runs. Allen Community College’s Camrynn yardley earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a pitcher in 2024. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Yardley, a freshman out of Wellington, quickly assumed the role as Allen’s No. 1 pitcher, going 11-8 with a 3.79 ERA. In 31 games (25 starts), Yardley struck out 143 batters over 168 innings.

Allen went 22-27, bowing out in the Region VI consolation quarterfinals to Johnson County.